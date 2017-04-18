martes, 18 de abril de 2017

EEUU: El "asesino de Facebook" se suicida tras tres días en busca y captura


El hombre que mató a un anciano al azar y publicó el vídeo en Facebook fue hallado hoy muerto en Erie (EE.UU.) tras una persecución policial que tuvo en vilo al país desde el domingo, cuando el llamado "asesino de Facebook" se dio a la fuga.


Vea el informe en el video 


 Publicado el 18 abr. 2017 **CONTIENE IMÁGENES EXPLÍCITAS** Washington (EE.UU), 17 abr (EFe).-


El hombre armado con una pistola disparó fatalmente a un anciano al azar mientras transmitía el acto inquietante y cobarde en Facebook LIVE.

El tirador Steve Stephens, que pasab por "Stevie Steve" en Facebook.

El asesinato ocurrió en 635 East 93rd Street, en Cleveland.

