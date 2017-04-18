Vea el informe en el video
Publicado el 18 abr. 2017 **CONTIENE IMÁGENES EXPLÍCITAS** Washington (EE.UU), 17 abr (EFe).-
"I think the people on social media kind of know the power and the harm it can do," says @CLEpolice chief https://t.co/UOWsuDHOhG pic.twitter.com/FHKKCA6HOs— CBS News (@CBSNews) 18 de abril de 2017
El hombre armado con una pistola disparó fatalmente a un anciano al azar mientras transmitía el acto inquietante y cobarde en Facebook LIVE.
El tirador Steve Stephens, que pasab por "Stevie Steve" en Facebook.
El asesinato ocurrió en 635 East 93rd Street, en Cleveland.
No hay comentarios:
Publicar un comentario en la entrada