Archivo jun 21 (10) jun 18 (7) jun 17 (4) jun 16 (1) jun 15 (1) jun 13 (3) jun 12 (3) jun 11 (5) jun 10 (1) jun 05 (5) jun 04 (3) may 31 (1) may 30 (1) may 29 (1) may 28 (1) may 27 (1) may 26 (3) may 25 (2) may 24 (4) may 23 (5) may 22 (15) may 20 (2) may 19 (2) may 18 (1) may 17 (2) may 16 (2) may 14 (6) may 13 (2) may 12 (4) may 11 (4) may 10 (2) may 09 (3) may 08 (3) may 07 (6) may 06 (8) may 05 (2) may 04 (2) may 03 (3) may 02 (5) may 01 (5) abr 30 (12) abr 29 (7) abr 28 (13) abr 27 (19) abr 26 (13) abr 25 (17) abr 24 (19) abr 23 (16) abr 22 (15) abr 21 (15) abr 20 (10) abr 19 (26) abr 18 (17) abr 17 (19) abr 16 (18) abr 15 (9) abr 14 (28) abr 13 (8) abr 12 (1) abr 11 (13) abr 10 (17) abr 09 (18) abr 08 (19) abr 07 (15) abr 06 (19) abr 05 (18) abr 04 (20) abr 03 (16) abr 02 (21) abr 01 (13) mar 31 (17) mar 30 (14) mar 29 (15) mar 28 (15) mar 27 (15) mar 26 (14) mar 25 (23) mar 24 (19) mar 23 (21) mar 22 (17) mar 21 (23) mar 20 (25) mar 19 (21) mar 18 (17) mar 17 (22) mar 16 (24) mar 15 (16) mar 14 (22) mar 13 (15) mar 12 (21) mar 11 (24) mar 10 (21) mar 09 (10) mar 08 (18) mar 07 (31) mar 06 (18) mar 05 (23) mar 04 (14) mar 03 (13) mar 02 (23) mar 01 (11) feb 28 (24) feb 27 (8) feb 26 (8) feb 25 (16) feb 24 (18) feb 23 (38) feb 22 (26) feb 21 (24) feb 20 (21) feb 19 (14) feb 18 (19) feb 17 (26) feb 16 (13) feb 15 (4) feb 14 (5) feb 13 (5) feb 10 (8) feb 09 (8) feb 08 (3) feb 07 (5) feb 03 (4) feb 02 (2) dic 26 (2) dic 25 (1) dic 08 (2) dic 07 (3) dic 06 (7) dic 05 (1) dic 04 (5) dic 03 (11) dic 02 (8) dic 01 (5) nov 30 (3) nov 29 (7) nov 28 (16) nov 27 (9) nov 26 (2) nov 25 (26) nov 24 (17) nov 23 (16) nov 22 (17) nov 21 (19) nov 20 (2) nov 18 (6) nov 17 (2) nov 16 (4) nov 15 (7) nov 14 (30) nov 13 (22) nov 12 (24) nov 11 (16) nov 10 (13) nov 09 (9) oct 26 (2) oct 13 (1) oct 11 (1) oct 07 (1) oct 06 (11) oct 05 (2) oct 04 (22) oct 03 (22) oct 02 (1) sep 30 (4) sep 28 (2) sep 27 (26) sep 26 (26) sep 25 (12) sep 24 (16) sep 23 (27) sep 22 (15) sep 21 (17) sep 20 (35) sep 19 (22) sep 16 (20) sep 15 (26) sep 14 (19) sep 02 (5) sep 01 (1) ago 31 (12) ago 30 (8) ago 29 (1) ago 26 (8) ago 25 (14) ago 24 (14) ago 12 (10) ago 11 (19) ago 10 (15) ago 09 (12) ago 08 (8) ago 04 (8) jul 26 (2) jul 25 (1) jul 22 (13) jul 21 (15) jul 20 (17) jul 19 (19) jul 18 (13) jul 16 (8) jul 15 (16) jul 14 (17) jul 13 (13) jul 12 (21) jul 11 (13) jul 08 (3) jul 07 (13) jul 06 (7) jul 05 (10) jul 04 (7) jul 01 (11) jun 30 (21) jun 29 (2) jun 28 (11) jun 27 (4) jun 26 (2) jun 25 (2) jun 24 (16) jun 23 (14) jun 22 (11) jun 21 (15) jun 20 (16) jun 19 (7) jun 18 (14) jun 17 (9) jun 16 (11) jun 15 (9) jun 14 (8) jun 13 (16) jun 12 (7) jun 11 (7) jun 10 (13) jun 09 (18) jun 08 (33) jun 07 (11) jun 06 (18) jun 05 (8) jun 04 (1) jun 03 (13) jun 02 (19) jun 01 (5) may 31 (16) may 30 (7) may 29 (9) may 28 (12) may 27 (10) may 26 (17) jul 09 (3) jul 08 (8) jul 07 (23) jul 06 (12) jul 05 (17) jul 04 (15) jul 03 (28) jul 02 (3) jul 01 (13) jun 30 (4) jun 29 (3) jun 28 (21) jun 27 (8) jun 26 (4) jun 10 (2) jun 09 (1) jun 08 (2) jun 07 (2) jun 06 (1) jun 02 (1) mar 05 (2) mar 04 (2) mar 03 (2) feb 28 (3) feb 27 (3) feb 26 (3) feb 25 (1) feb 24 (6) feb 21 (4) feb 20 (12) nov 27 (1) ago 30 (1) ago 22 (1) ago 16 (1) ago 15 (1) ago 14 (1) jul 26 (3) jul 12 (3) jul 11 (2) jul 10 (1) jul 09 (3) jul 06 (3) jul 05 (4) jul 04 (7) jul 03 (1) jun 28 (1) jun 07 (2) jun 06 (3) jun 05 (7) jun 04 (3) may 24 (1) may 23 (13) may 22 (6) may 21 (4) may 20 (6) may 18 (7) may 13 (1) may 10 (1) may 08 (1) abr 28 (1) abr 27 (2) abr 22 (1) abr 01 (3) mar 31 (1) mar 30 (3) mar 07 (1) mar 06 (1) mar 05 (2) mar 01 (2) feb 28 (1) feb 27 (1) feb 26 (3) feb 25 (3) feb 24 (3) feb 22 (2) feb 21 (2) feb 20 (2) feb 19 (3) feb 18 (1) feb 17 (1) feb 15 (1) feb 14 (9) feb 13 (3) feb 12 (2) feb 11 (2) feb 10 (3) feb 07 (1) feb 06 (2) feb 05 (3) feb 04 (2) feb 03 (1) ene 31 (2) ene 30 (2) ene 29 (2) ene 28 (2) ene 22 (5) ene 20 (1) ene 16 (1) ene 14 (2) ene 12 (5) ene 11 (3) ene 09 (2) ene 07 (1) ene 04 (1) ene 03 (6) ene 02 (4) ene 01 (1) dic 31 (1) dic 28 (2) dic 26 (1) dic 25 (1) dic 24 (12) dic 21 (3) dic 20 (6) dic 19 (3) dic 18 (4) dic 17 (6) dic 16 (2) dic 15 (1) dic 14 (4) dic 13 (8) dic 12 (3) dic 11 (4) dic 10 (3) dic 09 (1) dic 08 (9) dic 07 (5) dic 06 (26) dic 05 (2) dic 04 (1) dic 03 (1) dic 02 (1) nov 28 (3) nov 27 (1) nov 26 (4) nov 25 (1) nov 23 (2) nov 22 (4) nov 21 (3) nov 20 (1) nov 18 (1) nov 16 (1) nov 15 (1) nov 14 (1) nov 13 (1) nov 10 (1) nov 06 (1) nov 05 (1) nov 04 (1) nov 03 (1) nov 02 (2) nov 01 (1) oct 31 (1) oct 30 (1) oct 29 (1) oct 28 (2) oct 27 (1) oct 26 (1) oct 25 (1) oct 24 (4) oct 23 (3) oct 22 (3) oct 21 (1) oct 20 (3) oct 19 (2) oct 18 (2) oct 17 (5) oct 16 (1) oct 15 (4) oct 13 (1) oct 12 (3) oct 11 (3) oct 10 (2) oct 09 (3) oct 08 (4) oct 06 (6) oct 05 (5) oct 04 (4) oct 03 (5) oct 02 (3) oct 01 (6) sep 30 (2) sep 29 (4) sep 28 (1) sep 27 (3) sep 26 (9) sep 25 (5) sep 24 (3) sep 23 (1) sep 22 (1) sep 21 (5) sep 20 (4) sep 19 (3) sep 18 (7) sep 17 (5) sep 14 (3) sep 13 (1) sep 12 (1) sep 11 (1) sep 10 (2) sep 07 (2) sep 06 (1) sep 05 (1) sep 04 (1) sep 03 (1) sep 01 (1) ago 30 (1) ago 29 (2) ago 28 (2) ago 27 (1) ago 25 (1) ago 21 (3) ago 20 (1) ago 16 (1) ago 14 (1) ago 13 (1) ago 10 (1) ago 09 (1) ago 08 (1) ago 03 (2) ago 02 (2) ago 01 (1) jul 31 (1) jul 30 (1) jul 29 (1) jul 28 (1) jul 27 (2) jul 26 (2) jul 25 (2) jul 24 (5) jul 23 (2) jul 21 (1) jul 19 (3) jul 18 (4) jul 17 (3) jul 16 (2) jul 13 (1) jul 12 (2) jul 11 (3) jul 10 (4) jul 09 (3) jul 07 (1) jul 06 (1) jul 05 (1) jul 04 (1) jul 03 (2) jul 02 (1) jun 29 (1) jun 28 (1) jun 27 (2) jun 26 (1) jun 24 (1) jun 21 (1) jun 18 (1) jun 16 (1) jun 15 (1) may 30 (1) may 09 (1) abr 28 (1) abr 08 (1) abr 07 (1) abr 02 (1) mar 28 (2) mar 21 (1) mar 13 (1) mar 10 (1) mar 09 (1) mar 03 (1) feb 29 (1) feb 28 (1) feb 24 (2) feb 23 (1) feb 20 (2) feb 18 (1) feb 15 (1) feb 13 (1) feb 10 (1) feb 09 (1) feb 08 (1) feb 06 (1) feb 05 (2) feb 04 (1) feb 03 (3) feb 01 (1) ene 30 (1) ene 27 (1) ene 26 (2) ene 25 (1) ene 24 (1) ene 23 (2) ene 20 (1) ene 19 (1) ene 18 (1) ene 17 (1) ene 16 (1) ene 13 (1) ene 11 (1) ene 08 (1) ene 06 (1) ene 02 (1) dic 28 (1) dic 26 (2) dic 23 (1) dic 22 (2) dic 21 (1) dic 19 (2) dic 18 (1) dic 17 (1) dic 16 (2) dic 15 (1) dic 14 (1) dic 13 (1) dic 12 (3) dic 10 (4) dic 09 (1) dic 06 (1) dic 05 (1) dic 04 (1) dic 02 (2) nov 30 (1) nov 29 (1) nov 28 (1) nov 27 (1) nov 26 (1) nov 24 (1) nov 23 (1) nov 21 (2) nov 20 (1) nov 19 (1) nov 18 (1) nov 17 (1) nov 16 (2) nov 15 (1) nov 14 (2) nov 12 (1) nov 11 (1) nov 09 (2) nov 07 (1) nov 06 (1) nov 05 (1) nov 04 (1) nov 03 (1) nov 02 (1) oct 31 (1) oct 30 (1) oct 29 (2) oct 28 (2) oct 27 (2) oct 26 (1) oct 25 (1) oct 24 (3) oct 23 (1) oct 22 (1) oct 21 (1) oct 20 (1) oct 19 (3) oct 17 (1) oct 16 (1) oct 15 (1) oct 14 (2) oct 13 (2) oct 08 (1) oct 07 (1) oct 06 (1) oct 05 (2) oct 03 (3) oct 02 (2) oct 01 (2) sep 30 (1) sep 29 (2) sep 28 (2) sep 27 (2) sep 26 (4) sep 25 (1) sep 24 (1) sep 23 (1) sep 22 (1) sep 21 (3) sep 20 (2) sep 19 (2) sep 18 (1) sep 17 (2) sep 16 (2) sep 15 (2) sep 14 (3) sep 13 (3) sep 12 (1) sep 11 (1) sep 10 (3) sep 09 (2) sep 08 (2) sep 07 (1) sep 06 (3) sep 05 (2) sep 04 (2) sep 03 (2) sep 02 (2) sep 01 (3) ago 31 (4) ago 29 (3) ago 28 (1) ago 27 (1) ago 26 (3) ago 25 (2) ago 24 (2) ago 23 (5) ago 22 (4) ago 21 (1) ago 20 (3) ago 19 (1) ago 18 (4) ago 17 (2) ago 16 (3) ago 15 (3) ago 14 (2) ago 13 (2) ago 12 (1) ago 11 (2) ago 10 (2) ago 09 (5) ago 08 (2) ago 07 (3) ago 06 (2) ago 05 (3) ago 04 (4) ago 03 (3) ago 02 (4) ago 01 (2) jul 31 (2) jul 30 (2) jul 29 (4) jul 28 (4) jul 27 (1) jul 26 (4) jul 25 (3) jul 24 (1) jul 23 (2) jul 22 (2) jul 21 (2) jul 20 (2) jul 19 (5) jul 18 (2) jul 17 (1) jul 16 (1) jul 15 (4) jul 14 (3) jul 13 (4) jul 12 (3) jul 11 (3) jul 10 (1) jul 09 (2) jul 08 (1) jul 07 (4) jul 06 (2) jul 05 (3) jul 04 (3) jul 03 (1) jul 02 (2) jul 01 (4) jun 30 (6) jun 29 (3) jun 28 (3) jun 27 (4) jun 26 (2) jun 25 (3) jun 24 (1) jun 23 (3) jun 22 (2) jun 21 (3) jun 20 (2) jun 18 (1) jun 17 (2) jun 16 (3) jun 15 (3) jun 14 (3) jun 13 (2) jun 12 (2) jun 11 (2) jun 10 (2) jun 09 (2) jun 08 (2) jun 07 (3) jun 06 (3) jun 05 (2) jun 04 (2) jun 03 (4) jun 02 (4) jun 01 (3) may 31 (2) may 30 (2) may 29 (2) may 28 (2) may 27 (3) may 26 (3) may 25 (3) may 24 (4) may 23 (2) may 22 (3) may 21 (1) may 20 (3) may 19 (3) may 18 (2) may 17 (2) may 16 (3) may 15 (2) may 14 (2) may 13 (2) may 12 (1) may 11 (2) may 10 (2) may 09 (2) may 08 (2) may 07 (2) may 06 (1) may 05 (4) may 04 (4) may 03 (3) may 02 (4) may 01 (3) abr 30 (2) abr 29 (3) abr 28 (3) abr 27 (2) abr 26 (5) abr 25 (1) abr 24 (1) abr 23 (1) abr 20 (3) abr 19 (2) abr 18 (3) abr 17 (2) abr 16 (3) abr 15 (2) abr 14 (2) abr 13 (3) abr 12 (1) abr 11 (4) abr 10 (2) abr 09 (2) abr 08 (3) abr 07 (1) abr 06 (2) abr 05 (3) abr 04 (2) abr 03 (2) abr 02 (1) abr 01 (4) mar 31 (3) mar 30 (3) mar 28 (4) mar 27 (2) mar 26 (2) mar 25 (1) mar 24 (2) mar 23 (5) mar 22 (2) mar 21 (2) mar 20 (2) mar 19 (1) mar 18 (2) mar 17 (4) mar 16 (3) mar 15 (2) mar 14 (1) mar 13 (2) mar 11 (1) mar 10 (3) mar 09 (3) mar 08 (5) mar 07 (2) mar 06 (1) mar 05 (1) mar 04 (4) mar 03 (2) mar 02 (6) mar 01 (2) feb 28 (2) feb 27 (1) feb 26 (2) feb 25 (2) feb 24 (5) feb 23 (3) feb 22 (4) feb 21 (3) feb 20 (3) feb 19 (2) feb 18 (1) feb 17 (8) feb 16 (4) feb 15 (3) feb 14 (3) feb 13 (2) feb 12 (2) feb 11 (3) feb 10 (5) feb 09 (2) feb 08 (3) feb 07 (4) feb 06 (1) feb 05 (2) feb 04 (2) feb 02 (3) feb 01 (3) ene 31 (3) ene 30 (1) ene 29 (1) ene 28 (4) ene 27 (6) ene 26 (2) ene 25 (3) ene 24 (4) ene 23 (1) ene 22 (2) ene 21 (2) ene 20 (4) ene 19 (6) ene 18 (3) ene 17 (2) ene 16 (1) ene 14 (3) ene 13 (3) ene 12 (4) ene 11 (4) ene 10 (6) ene 09 (1) ene 07 (1) ene 06 (2) ene 05 (3) ene 04 (2) ene 03 (3) ene 02 (2) ene 01 (1) dic 31 (1) dic 30 (2) dic 29 (2) dic 28 (2) dic 27 (3) dic 24 (2) dic 23 (1) dic 22 (3) dic 21 (2) dic 20 (1) dic 19 (2) dic 17 (4) dic 16 (2) dic 15 (3) dic 14 (1) dic 13 (3) dic 10 (2) dic 09 (2) dic 08 (2) dic 07 (3) dic 06 (2) dic 05 (1) dic 04 (2) dic 03 (4) dic 02 (3) dic 01 (4) nov 30 (2) nov 29 (3) nov 28 (2) nov 27 (3) nov 26 (3) nov 25 (2) nov 24 (3) nov 23 (5) nov 22 (2) nov 21 (3) nov 20 (2) nov 19 (3) nov 18 (9) nov 17 (5) nov 16 (6) nov 15 (5) nov 14 (3) nov 13 (2) nov 12 (4) nov 11 (2) nov 10 (3) nov 09 (6) nov 08 (5) nov 07 (3) nov 06 (3) nov 05 (7) nov 04 (3) nov 03 (7) nov 02 (6) nov 01 (5) oct 31 (3) oct 30 (2) oct 29 (6) oct 28 (5) oct 27 (4) oct 26 (9) oct 25 (5) oct 24 (3) oct 23 (3) oct 22 (8) oct 21 (7) oct 20 (6) oct 19 (7) oct 18 (7) oct 17 (3) oct 16 (2) oct 15 (6) oct 14 (4) oct 13 (6) oct 12 (8) oct 11 (4) oct 10 (1) oct 09 (2) oct 08 (6) oct 07 (6) oct 06 (3) oct 05 (3) oct 04 (3) oct 03 (2) oct 02 (5) oct 01 (5) sep 30 (5) sep 29 (3) sep 28 (4) sep 27 (3) sep 26 (2) sep 25 (1) sep 24 (3) sep 23 (4) sep 22 (5) sep 21 (1) sep 20 (2) sep 19 (1) sep 18 (2) sep 17 (3) sep 16 (1) sep 15 (1) sep 14 (5) sep 13 (3) sep 11 (1) sep 10 (2) sep 09 (4) sep 08 (2) sep 07 (2) sep 06 (2) sep 05 (2) sep 04 (2) sep 03 (3) sep 02 (3) sep 01 (4) ago 31 (4) ago 30 (5) ago 29 (3) ago 28 (4) ago 27 (2) ago 26 (2) ago 25 (4) ago 24 (3) ago 23 (5) ago 22 (2) ago 21 (1) ago 20 (2) ago 19 (6) ago 18 (5) ago 17 (1) ago 16 (2) ago 15 (3) ago 14 (5) ago 13 (5) ago 12 (2) ago 11 (3) ago 10 (2) ago 09 (2) ago 08 (2) ago 07 (2) ago 06 (3) ago 05 (3) ago 04 (2) ago 03 (3) ago 02 (4) ago 01 (3) jul 31 (3) jul 30 (3) jul 29 (4) jul 28 (3) jul 27 (4) jul 26 (4) jul 25 (2) jul 24 (4) jul 23 (4) jul 22 (5) jul 21 (6) jul 20 (3) jul 19 (4) jul 18 (3) jul 17 (4) jul 16 (3) jul 15 (5) jul 14 (7) jul 13 (5) jul 12 (3) jul 11 (1) jul 10 (2) jul 09 (4) jul 08 (5) jul 07 (3) jul 06 (6) jul 05 (6) jul 04 (2) jul 03 (5) jul 02 (4) jul 01 (5) jun 30 (7) jun 29 (2) jun 28 (4) jun 27 (2) jun 26 (2) jun 25 (2) jun 24 (7) jun 23 (6) jun 22 (4) jun 21 (4) jun 20 (3) jun 19 (1) jun 18 (4) jun 17 (5) jun 16 (5) jun 15 (7) jun 14 (2) jun 13 (4) jun 12 (1) jun 11 (4) jun 10 (3) jun 09 (5) jun 08 (6) jun 07 (5) jun 06 (3) jun 05 (3) jun 04 (3) jun 03 (4) jun 02 (4) jun 01 (6) may 31 (3) may 30 (4) may 29 (5) may 28 (6) may 27 (3) may 26 (7) may 25 (7) may 24 (4) may 23 (3) may 22 (3) may 21 (4) may 20 (3) may 19 (7) may 18 (5) may 17 (6) may 16 (3) may 15 (4) may 14 (5) may 13 (7) may 12 (6) may 11 (7) may 10 (7) may 09 (1) may 08 (4) may 07 (4) may 06 (5) may 05 (6) may 04 (7) may 03 (8) may 02 (3) may 01 (5) abr 30 (6) abr 29 (8) abr 28 (11) abr 27 (5) abr 26 (13) abr 25 (3) abr 24 (2) abr 23 (3) abr 22 (7) abr 21 (10) abr 20 (9) abr 19 (5) abr 18 (2) abr 17 (4) abr 16 (6) abr 15 (10) abr 14 (4) abr 13 (5) abr 12 (7) abr 11 (3) abr 10 (4) abr 09 (4) abr 08 (8) abr 07 (6) abr 06 (7) abr 05 (3) abr 04 (3) abr 03 (2) abr 02 (1) abr 01 (3) mar 31 (3) mar 30 (5) mar 29 (2) mar 28 (1) mar 27 (2) mar 26 (4) mar 25 (2) mar 24 (6) mar 23 (6) mar 22 (4) mar 21 (2) mar 20 (4) mar 19 (3) mar 18 (5) mar 17 (4) mar 16 (6) mar 15 (7) mar 14 (3) mar 13 (3) mar 12 (4) mar 11 (8) mar 10 (6) mar 09 (3) mar 08 (3) mar 07 (1) mar 06 (2) mar 05 (2) mar 04 (2) mar 03 (3) mar 02 (3) mar 01 (3) feb 28 (1) feb 27 (2) feb 26 (4) feb 25 (4) feb 24 (7) feb 23 (10) feb 22 (3) feb 21 (2) feb 20 (1) feb 19 (1) feb 18 (1) feb 17 (2) feb 16 (1) feb 15 (1) feb 14 (1) feb 13 (1) feb 12 (2) feb 11 (2) feb 10 (1) feb 09 (1) feb 08 (1) feb 07 (1) feb 06 (2) feb 05 (1) feb 04 (1) feb 03 (1) feb 02 (2) ene 31 (2) ene 30 (1) ene 28 (1) ene 27 (2) ene 25 (1) ene 23 (1) ene 21 (1) ene 20 (1) ene 19 (1) ene 16 (1) ene 15 (1) ene 14 (1) ene 13 (1) ene 12 (1) ene 11 (2) ene 10 (2) ene 09 (2) ene 08 (1) ene 07 (2) ene 06 (3) ene 05 (1) ene 04 (2) ene 03 (3) ene 02 (4) ene 01 (2) dic 31 (2) dic 30 (2) dic 29 (5) dic 28 (1) dic 27 (2) dic 26 (3) dic 25 (3) dic 24 (1) dic 23 (2) dic 22 (4) dic 21 (4) dic 20 (2) dic 19 (1) dic 18 (5) dic 17 (7) dic 16 (5) dic 15 (5) dic 14 (4) dic 13 (1) dic 12 (4) dic 11 (5) dic 10 (4) dic 09 (3) dic 08 (4) dic 07 (7) dic 06 (1) dic 05 (4) dic 04 (3) dic 03 (5) dic 02 (4) dic 01 (3) nov 30 (1) nov 29 (3) nov 27 (5) nov 26 (8) nov 25 (1) nov 24 (6) nov 23 (4) nov 22 (3) nov 21 (1) nov 20 (6) nov 19 (4) nov 18 (4) nov 17 (5) nov 16 (8) nov 15 (2) nov 14 (2) nov 13 (3) nov 12 (3) nov 11 (5) nov 10 (3) nov 09 (8) nov 08 (3) nov 07 (2) nov 06 (4) nov 05 (4) nov 04 (4) nov 03 (6) nov 02 (3) nov 01 (2) oct 31 (4) oct 30 (5) oct 29 (5) oct 28 (6) oct 27 (4) oct 26 (3) oct 25 (3) oct 24 (3) oct 23 (7) oct 22 (2) oct 21 (8) oct 20 (2) oct 19 (6) oct 18 (2) oct 16 (2) oct 15 (5) oct 14 (5) oct 13 (4) oct 12 (7) oct 11 (1) oct 10 (3) oct 09 (5) oct 08 (6) oct 07 (7) oct 06 (6) oct 05 (7) oct 04 (3) oct 03 (4) oct 02 (5) oct 01 (8) sep 30 (12) sep 29 (6) sep 28 (9) sep 27 (3) sep 26 (2) sep 25 (6) sep 24 (9) sep 23 (6) sep 22 (3) sep 21 (4) sep 20 (1) sep 19 (2) sep 18 (2) sep 17 (5) sep 16 (4) sep 15 (6) sep 14 (4) sep 13 (3) sep 12 (2) sep 11 (4) sep 10 (3) sep 09 (1) sep 08 (3) sep 07 (3) sep 06 (2) sep 05 (1) sep 04 (4) sep 03 (4) sep 02 (2) sep 01 (4) ago 31 (2) ago 30 (3) ago 29 (2) ago 28 (3) ago 27 (3) ago 26 (2) ago 25 (3) ago 24 (2) ago 23 (2) ago 22 (3) ago 21 (3) ago 20 (5) ago 19 (4) ago 18 (6) ago 17 (5) ago 16 (3) ago 15 (6) ago 14 (7) ago 13 (7) ago 12 (7) ago 11 (5) ago 10 (7) ago 09 (8) ago 08 (4) ago 07 (8) ago 06 (5) ago 05 (6) ago 04 (4) ago 03 (6) ago 02 (4) ago 01 (2) jul 31 (8) jul 30 (7) jul 29 (9) jul 28 (8) jul 27 (5) jul 26 (3) jul 25 (2) jul 24 (2) jul 23 (8) jul 22 (9) jul 21 (11) jul 20 (8) jul 19 (5) jul 18 (4) jul 17 (8) jul 16 (10) jul 15 (12) jul 14 (9) jul 13 (15) jul 12 (5) jul 11 (10) jul 10 (13) jul 09 (11) jul 08 (11) jul 07 (12) jul 06 (13) jul 05 (2) jul 04 (8) jul 03 (13) jul 02 (17) jul 01 (11) jun 30 (21) jun 29 (20) jun 28 (19) jun 27 (13) jun 26 (15) jun 25 (25) jun 24 (17) jun 23 (15) jun 22 (17) jun 21 (10) jun 20 (11) jun 19 (14) jun 18 (17) jun 17 (19) jun 16 (19) jun 15 (15) jun 14 (8) jun 13 (8) jun 12 (15) jun 11 (21) jun 10 (30) jun 09 (21) jun 08 (20) jun 07 (12) jun 06 (12) jun 05 (20) jun 04 (15) jun 03 (18) jun 02 (21) jun 01 (15) may 31 (9) may 30 (14) may 29 (12) may 28 (19) may 27 (20) may 26 (19) may 25 (27) may 24 (23) may 23 (10) may 22 (16) may 21 (19) may 20 (16) may 19 (17) may 18 (18) may 17 (8) may 16 (10) may 15 (10) may 14 (22) may 13 (24) may 12 (16) may 11 (21) may 10 (15) may 09 (14) may 08 (22) may 07 (17) may 06 (17) may 05 (16) may 04 (18) may 03 (7) may 02 (11) may 01 (8) abr 30 (16) abr 29 (14) abr 28 (15) abr 27 (11) abr 26 (13) abr 25 (13) abr 24 (11) abr 23 (15) abr 22 (14) abr 21 (13) abr 20 (17) abr 19 (7) abr 18 (8) abr 17 (9) abr 16 (8) abr 15 (7) abr 14 (9) abr 13 (5) abr 12 (3) abr 08 (2) abr 07 (10) abr 06 (7) abr 05 (4) abr 04 (3) abr 03 (3) abr 02 (5) abr 01 (6) mar 31 (8) mar 30 (9) mar 29 (7) mar 28 (6) mar 27 (6) mar 26 (8) mar 25 (3) mar 24 (5) mar 23 (10) mar 22 (4) mar 21 (7) mar 20 (6) mar 19 (6) mar 18 (4) mar 17 (9) mar 16 (8) mar 15 (3) mar 14 (7) mar 13 (7) mar 12 (12) mar 11 (7) mar 10 (13) mar 09 (9) mar 08 (6) mar 05 (1)