Kylie Kristen Jenner (Los Ángeles, California; 10 de agosto de 1997) es una modelo, empresaria y diseñadora estadounidense, conocida por aparecer en el reality show de la cadena E! Keeping Up with the Kardashians, producido por Kris Jenner y Ryan Seacrest, al igual que Kendall, es media hermana de las Kardashian.
Vea las imágenes en el video
Publicado por Al Rojo Vivo el 29 de junio 2017
PORTADA | NOTICIEROS | TV EN VIVO
MUNDO | Américas | Política internacional
PARAGUAY | Política PY | Programas política PY
DEPORTES | Goles | Fútbol PY | Programas deportivos
VIRALES | LA BELLA DEL DÍA | HUMOR
VARIEDADES | ENTRETENIMIENTO | EN DIRECTO
REPORTAJES | DOCUMENTALES | TECNOLOGÍA
CULTURA | ECONOMÍA | ETCÉTERA | INTERESANTE
Clima | Cotizaciones | Publicaciones | Radios
ESPECTÁCULOS | HORÓSCOPOS
De VEVO lo nuevo del Pop | De VEVO lo mejor del Latino
MUNDO | Américas | Política internacional
PARAGUAY | Política PY | Programas política PY
DEPORTES | Goles | Fútbol PY | Programas deportivos
VIRALES | LA BELLA DEL DÍA | HUMOR
VARIEDADES | ENTRETENIMIENTO | EN DIRECTO
REPORTAJES | DOCUMENTALES | TECNOLOGÍA
CULTURA | ECONOMÍA | ETCÉTERA | INTERESANTE
Clima | Cotizaciones | Publicaciones | Radios
ESPECTÁCULOS | HORÓSCOPOS
De VEVO lo nuevo del Pop | De VEVO lo mejor del Latino