jueves, 29 de junio de 2017

Vea las fotos de infarto de Kylie Jenner para promocionar su línea de lentes

Con un sexy vestuario., Kylie Jenner está promocionando su nueva línea de lentes de sol
Kylie Kristen Jenner (Los Ángeles, California; 10 de agosto de 1997) es una modelo, empresaria y diseñadora estadounidense, conocida por aparecer en el reality show de la cadena E! Keeping Up with the Kardashians, producido por Kris Jenner y Ryan Seacrest, al igual que Kendall, es media hermana de las Kardashian.

Vea las imágenes en el video


