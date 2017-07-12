Lula ejerció el cargo de presidente de Brasil durante dos períodos, desde 2003 hasta 2011. Es la primera vez en Brasil que condenan a un expresidente por corrupción
Vea el informe en el video
Publicado por RT
GLOBO NEWS | CONDENAÇÃO LULA
