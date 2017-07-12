miércoles, 12 de julio de 2017

Brasil: El expresidente Luiz Inácio 'Lula' da Silva es condenado a 9,5 años de prisión por corrupción

Lula da Silva y varios miembros del grupo empresarial OAS están acusados de corrupción pasiva y activa y lavado de dinero
Lula ejerció el cargo de presidente de Brasil durante dos períodos, desde 2003 hasta 2011.  Es la primera vez en  Brasil que  condenan a un expresidente por  corrupción

Vea el informe en el video

Publicado por RT
GLOBO NEWS | CONDENAÇÃO LULA














